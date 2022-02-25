Himachal CM takes up with MEA matter regarding state's residents stranded in Ukraine

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary measures to facilitate the safe return of people from the state stranded in Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.

In a letter to the minister, Thakur, while appreciating and supporting the efforts of the MEA, said that as per the preliminary information over 130 people from Himachal Pradesh were stranded in Ukraine.

The state government is concerned about the safety and security of its people, Thakur further said.

The state's chief secretary has already been in touch with the foreign secretary in this regard, he added. Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the ministry on setting up a helpline in Ukraine as well as in New Delhi to provide assistance to the Indians stranded there.

Earlier, replying to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in the Assembly, Thakur said the state government till now does not have an exact figure of the Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Ukraine.

Thakur said on the third day of the ongoing budget session on Friday that the kin of those stuck in the country have been asked to inform the government about their exact location on CM Helpline 1100.

So far, the parents of 60 youths have contacted for the safe return of their wards but the exact number could be more, he added.

“Other parents should also inform the government as it will help us in better coordination with the Centre for the safe evacuation of the state's residents,” Thakur said.

He said a number of people from the hill state had gone to Ukraine to pursue MBBS, or for jobs purposes and businesses.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine till the time they are evacuated, Thakur said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Agnihotri said many Himachal Pradesh students were stuck in Ukraine and the government should extend all possible help for their safe return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)