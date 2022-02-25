BJP's 'double engine' govt rusted: Dimple Yadav

Former MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav on Friday said the BJP's ''double engine'' government has rusted and it now resembles the colour of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's outfit.

She also said that the SP is the only party that keeps promises and assured to fulfil all poll promises, including 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs. ''The current double engine government has rusted, and when iron gets rusted, what is its colour,'' she asked. ''I think it is the same as the chief minister's clothes,'' she said referring to Adityanath's saffron-clad looks. She further said it was time to bring Uttar Pradesh ''back on track'' by removing the ''rust''.

She was referring to the Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Dimple was addressing an election meeting in support of SP-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate Pallavi Patel in Sirathu. Taking a swipe at BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dimple said while ''Sirathu's son'' cheated the constituency, its people will now give its daughter-in-law (Pallavi Patel) a chance as she knows how to run a family and is ready to take responsibility.

The people of Sirathu will show so much love to Pallavi that it will leave Maurya embarrassed, she said.

Responding to allegations of hooliganism in the SP, she asked if anyone had seen a government whose chief minister and his deputy got cases against themselves removed.

''Those who accuse others should first look at their own reality,'' she said.

Dimple also accused the BJP government of ignoring women's safety and said the SP will pay special attention towards them. Referring to Pallavi Patel and SP MP Jaya Bachchan on the dais, Dimple said, ''Three daughters-in-law have come together, Sirathu's daughter-in-law Pallavi Patel, Allahabad's daughter-in-law Jaya Bachchan and...I call myself UP's daughter-in-law, Dimple Yadav.'' Speaking earlier, Jaya Bachchan addressed Dimple as the state's 'choti bahu' (younger daughter-in-law) while describing herself as the 'badi bahu (elder daughter-in-law).

''When Amitabh (Bacchan) was contesting from here, I had said that I am your daughter-in-law...Today, I have come again for Pallavi and urge you to listen to your elder daughter-in-law and also uphold the honour of your brother 'Ganga kinare ka chhora' (Amitabh Bachchan),'' Jaya said.

Amitabh Bachchan, originally from Prayagraj, had contested from Allahabad parliamentary constituency in the 1985 Lok Sabha elections as the Congress candidate.

On BJP's charges of 'pariwarvaad' (dynasty politics) against her party, she said, ''Their (BJP's) chief minister has given up his family, what do they know about family...daughter or daughter-in-law...they say there was no security for women. They speak lies and nothing else.'' ''I have been in Parliament for 15 years and they have not spoken anything other than lies,'' Jaya said.

