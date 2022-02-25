Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges more support for Ukraine in call with European leaders

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged more support for Ukraine as a matter of "the greatest urgency" in a meeting with a group that includes the Baltic states, a spokesperson for his office said on Friday. "The leaders agreed that more sanctions were needed, including focusing on (Russian) President Putin's inner circle, building on the measures that had already been agreed," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting.

"More support must be given to Ukraine, as a matter of the greatest urgency, the prime minister urged." The JEF is a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, and Friday's call included the leaders of most of those nations.

