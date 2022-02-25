Left Menu

Nicaragua moves two more jailed political opponents to house arrest

The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office said early Friday that it had moved two prisoners, accused of undermining national integrity, to house arrest due to health concerns. The prisoners' trials began on Feb. 1, and so far 27 people have been convicted, with sentences ranging from eight to 13 years in prison. The government and the Prosecutor's Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:52 IST
Nicaragua moves two more jailed political opponents to house arrest
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office said early Friday that it had moved two prisoners, accused of undermining national integrity, to house arrest due to health concerns. The moves come after retired Nicaraguan general Hugo Torres, a former revolutionary comrade of President Daniel Ortega later considered a political prisoner by the opposition, died this month in prison.

Three other sick prisoners were previously moved into house arrest from El Chipote prison in Managua. "The Public Ministry, given the state of health of the people referred to, for humanitarian reasons asked the judicial authority to change the precautionary measure from preventive detention to house arrest," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement released at midnight.

The prisoners moved into house arrest are former diplomats Edgard Parrales, 79, and Mauricio Diaz, 71, who are among 47 people detained last year before the presidential elections, in which Ortega won a fourth consecutive term after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media. The prisoners' trials began on Feb. 1, and so far 27 people have been convicted, with sentences ranging from eight to 13 years in prison.

The government and the Prosecutor's Office did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022