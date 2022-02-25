Left Menu

Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr each to families of 13 healthcare workers who died of Covid

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.The decision was taken during a meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:55 IST
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. In a statement, Sisodia said corona warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives. Saluting their spirit on behalf of the Delhi Government, the deputy chief minister said while this amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered, it will definitely contribute in helping them lead a dignified life.

Terming the Covid pandemic as ''a terrible crisis for humanity'', Sisodia said this it had created a fear in everyone's mind. However, the corona warriors risked their lives to get Delhi out of this crisis, he said.

''This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Corona warriors that the government and society are always with them,'' said Sisodia.

Thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical and support staff as well as sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this pandemic, he added.

