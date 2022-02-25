Left Menu

Opposition leaders know they will lose UP polls so they booked tickets for abroad: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the ongoing state assembly polls said opposition party leaders know they are going to lose hence they have booked tickets to go abroad post declaration of results.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the ongoing state assembly polls said opposition party leaders know they are going to lose hence they have booked tickets to go abroad post declaration of results. "They (Opposition) have already made arrangements for their foreign escape on March 11 (one day after the declaration of results), they have booked tickets because they know the result,' Adityanath told ANI during a roadshow in Prayagraj.

Claiming that the offices of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are already empty since they are aware of the results, Adityanath said "Ghosts have started dancing in their offices." Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's "Baba Bulldozer" jibe, Adityanath said, "Bulldozer is a symbol of our (BJP's) development and also a way to create fear in the mafia."

The BJP leader further added that the BJP will cross the mark of 300 assembly seats in the ongoing polls and will once again form the government. The seven-phased UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

