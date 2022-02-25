Kejriwal takes part in musical play on Ambedkar's life, calls his struggle for Dalits 'wonderful'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took part in the opening of the play based on the life of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, "Babasaheb: The Grand Musical" in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and said that the architect of Indian constitution life gives a message of dedication adding that his struggle for the Dalits and for the equality of society is wonderful. The play commenced on Friday and will go on till March 12 every evening with two shows in the stadium.

Addressing the event, Kejriwal said, "I am glad that this show is beginning in Delhi on the life of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We had been planning on this for nearly two years. We thought that a play could be a good medium to propagate about him to a common man." "I consider myself as his devotee because the more we study his life, the more it seems unbelievable that such a man was born. He was born in a poor family, faced untouchability at school. From there, he reached Columbia University to do a PhD. The kind of struggle that he did for the Dalits, the poor and for the equality of society is wonderful. He went on to write the Constitution of India," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted Dr Ambedkar's life gives a message to the world that "if you work with dedication, nothing is impossible in this world". Earlier, Kejriwal had announced that the tickets for the general public will be free. There will be two shows per day. i.e. at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Earlier on December 26, the Delhi government has postponed the event on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar scheduled on January 5 till an undefined date, in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 23 announced that the Delhi government is organizing a musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. It will be held from January 5.

"The Delhi government is organizing a musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar. It will be held from January 5, two shows per day at 5 PM and 8 PM, a total of 50 shows. Tickets for the show will be free. As we have limited seats, bookings will have to be done online," Sisodia had said on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)