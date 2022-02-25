Left Menu

Govt to make appointments against 400 posts in agri dept: Rajasthan minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:27 IST
Govt to make appointments against 400 posts in agri dept: Rajasthan minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan minister Murari Lal Meena on Friday in the state Assembly said his government will soon make appointments against 400 posts in the Agriculture Department. Meena, who is the Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing, said this replying to a question.

Recruitment will soon be made against 400 posts in the department through the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, he said. Gaupalan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, replying to another question during the question hour, said Rajasthan is the first state in the country where the initiative of protecting of stray cows has been started by establishing Nandi Gaushalas at panchayat samiti level. The minister said the process of setting up Nandi Gaushalas is going on. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the announcement regarding this was made in the 2019 budget. During the reply of the minister, Kataria wanted to speak but the Speaker did not allow him, following which the Opposition BJP staged a walkout.

