Council of Europe considers suspending Russia as a member - Polish PM

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is considering whether to suspend Russia as a member, and a decision is due soon, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, a day after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Council of Europe is an organisation formed after the Second World War to protect human rights and the rule of law.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:45 IST
The Council of Europe is an organisation formed after the Second World War to protect human rights and the rule of law. The Council of Europe is separate from the European Union.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, on the initiative of Ukraine and Poland, launched the procedure for suspending Russia's membership in the Council of Europe. Final decision coming soon," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

