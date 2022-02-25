J'khand boat capsize: Rescue operation continues even as hope fades

The search and rescue operation by NDRF to find those who fell overboard in a boat capsize in Barakar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district continued on Friday, but with slim hope of finding any alive, officials said.

Unseasonal rain was hampering the search operation, he said.

''Two National Disaster Response Force teams from Ranchi and Deoghar have been engaged in the operation to find those who went missing since last evening after the boat capsized. No one has been found yet. In all probability, they have died,'' Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI.

The boat was going to Berigaon in Jamtara from Berbedia in Nirsa.

Former MP Furkan Ansari alleged that the accident took place as a bridge over the river in the area has not been repaired after it got damaged a few years ago, and people have been forced to take the water route to travel.

Echoing him, BJP MLA from Nirsa, Aparna Sengupta, said the tragedy could have been avoided if the Barbendia bridge was operational. “Had the repair works for the bridge been completed, the tragedy would not have happened. The state government has been ignoring the people’s demand for early completion of the project,” she said.

The legislator claimed that she had earlier raised the issue in the House and held demonstrations to protest against the delay in completion of the works. “I had met Chief Minister Hemant Soren several times and appealed to him for the speedy completion of the bridge construction works. He did not pay attention to my requests. I will raise the issue in the assembly,” Sengupta said on Friday. The MLA said she was told that 16 to 24 labourers went missing due to the boat capsize.

The deputy commissioner said the number of people who were on the boat, when the accident occurred, has not been ascertained so far. ''We came to know that two women and one child were among the missing persons,” the DC said.

According to locals, there were 17 people on the boat when the accident took place on February 24.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto and many legislators expressed sorrow over the boat capsize in which several people were feared to have drowned. Notably, two pillars of the Barbendia bridge got damaged due to a flood in 2009. In 2014, a high-level team of the state government had visited the site for assessment but “no step” was taken further, Sengupta said.

