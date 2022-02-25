UK minister Rishi Sunak gets police ‘partygate’ questionnaire

Britain’s Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been issued a questionnaire by Scotland Yard officers investigating gatherings within UK government offices that may have breached COVID-19 lockdown laws, dubbed the “partygate” scandal.

The UK’s Treasury department confirmed that Sunak, who is based at No. 11 Downing Street, is among 50 officials including Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be issued such a questionnaire seeking a written explanation for the Metropolitan Police's investigation named Operation Hillman.

A leaked document that emerged earlier this week shows that such police questionnaires are a form of police questioning under caution. The recipients of the police questionnaire have been informed of its formal legal status and must be answered truthfully, with responses required within seven days.

Downing Street has previously confirmed that Johnson has sent his form back to detectives after he was accused of attending several events during lockdown.

Sunak has previously admitted attending an impromptu birthday party for British Prime Minister Johnson in June 2020 in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.

The finance minister said that he had been going to a coronavirus meeting. It has been reported that Johnson was surprised with a birthday cake at the gathering of about 30 people, one of the gatherings under investigation for possible coronavirus lockdown breaches.

Sunak was asked about his attendance at this birthday party during an interview with the BBC this month but he refused to be drawn on details, emphasising that it is “right that we allow this police investigation”.

As well as asking for the accounts of attendees of events, the Met Police is also sifting through more than 500 documents and 300 images as part of Operation Hillman.

These were provided to them by the UK Cabinet Office, following senior civil servant Sue Gray's official inquiry into the ''partygate'' allegations which shook Johnson’s leadership as he was forced to apologise in Parliament earlier this year for things his government “simply did not get right”.

Gray concluded in her findings that there were “failures of leadership” and that ''some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify''.

