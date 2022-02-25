European human rights organisation suspends Russia
The Council of Europe has suspended Russia from the continent's human rights organisation because of its invasion of Ukraine.
The 47-nation council announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organisation's Committee of Ministers and parliamentary assembly on Friday “as a result of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine.” The Strasbourg-based organisation, which was founded in 1949, said Russia remained a member and continued to be bound by relevant human rights conventions.
