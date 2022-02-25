Left Menu

European human rights organisation suspends Russia

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:47 IST
The Council of Europe has suspended Russia from the continent's human rights organisation because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The 47-nation council announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organisation's Committee of Ministers and parliamentary assembly on Friday “as a result of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine.” The Strasbourg-based organisation, which was founded in 1949, said Russia remained a member and continued to be bound by relevant human rights conventions.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

