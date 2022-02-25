Left Menu

Ajay Singh Yadav appointed OBC department head of Congress

I have constituted the committees of OBC department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party, Sahu said in his resignation letter which he tweeted today.He also thanked the Congress president for giving him the opportunity.Sahu is currently the Home minister in the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday appointed Ajay Singh Yadav as the chairman of its OBC department.

Yadav, a former minister of Haryana, will succeed Tamradhwaj Sahu in the party post.

''Congress president has appointed Capt Ajay Singh Yadav as the chairman of OBC department of AICC with immediate effect,'' the party said in a statement.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing chairman Tamradhwaj Sahu,'' it added.

Sahu, who served as the chairman of the OBC department for a few years, tendered his resignation a few days ago. ''I constantly tried my level best to discharge my duties for committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress party as well as strengthening the department at the grassroots level. I have constituted the committees of OBC department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party,'' Sahu said in his resignation letter which he tweeted today.

He also thanked the Congress president for giving him the opportunity.

Sahu is currently the Home minister in the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

