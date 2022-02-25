Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:17 IST
Russia says threats of sanctions from London will lead to escalation - RIA
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that threats of sanctions coming from London will not deter Russia, but will only lead to a new escalation, the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and wealthy Russians who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

