Russia says threats of sanctions from London will lead to escalation - RIA

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that threats of sanctions coming from London will not deter Russia, but will only lead to a new escalation, the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and wealthy Russians who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles.
