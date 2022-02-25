Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to make statement in Assembly on March 2 on state's students stuck in Ukraine

The budget was presented by CM Ashok Gehlot on February 23.At the same time, BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma questioned how the state government will implement the announcements made in the budget on the ground. He said the government should make only those announcements that are possible to implement.Welcoming the budget, independent MLA Babulal Nagar said that the chief minister has included every sector in the budget.

The Rajasthan government will make a statement in the Assembly on March 2 regarding the students and workers from the state stranded in Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

An MLA wanted to raise the issue of stranded students, but Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said the Ashok Gehlot government will make a statement on March 2.

Later, during the debate on the budget, members of the opposition BJP raised doubts over the implementation of the budget announcements made by Chief Minister Gehlot.

