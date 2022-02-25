Nawab Malik has no links with criminals: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Friday said state minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the ED, was ''innocent'', and the BJP was trying to link him falsely to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim over a land deal. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused Malik, who is minority development minister, of indulging in land dealings with Dawood Ibrahim, and alleged that proceeds of the deal were used for terror funding in India.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the fugitive gangster two days ago. He has been remanded in ED custody till March 3.

“The property was purchased (by Malik) legally in 2005. There is no question of any terror angle…I am sure, looking at the documents and the sequence of events, Malik is innocent,” said Patil, Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister.

The state NCP chief said Malik has never been associated with the underworld or terrorists at any point. “Deliberately, a terror angle is being brought in here and he (Malik) is being linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Some people have launched a campaign to defame Malik through the media,” Patil said, without naming BJP leaders.

“He is a key NCP leader....We have never seen him being associated with criminals,” Patil said.

The state NCP chief also slammed the ED for taking Malik to the agency's office early in the morning “violating all the norms,” and arresting him later.

“He is a cabinet member. He would have explained everything properly. But he was not given time to explain,'' Patil alleged.

