NATO to send response units to defend allies

Parts of a force known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force VJTF, which is currently led by France, will also be sent.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:45 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organization's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a NATO meeting, Stoltenberg said the leaders decided to send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployed spearhead unit. He did not say how many troops would be deployed, but confirmed that the move would involve land, sea and air power.

The NRF can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said that NATO would not be deploying the entire force.

