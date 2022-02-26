PM condoles death of ex-Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the death of former Odisha chief minister Hemananda Biswal and said he worked extensively among people. ''Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Shri Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi said. Biswal, a prominent tribal Congress leader, died on Friday while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the age of 82, family members said. His daughter Sunita said the former chief minister breathed his last at a private hospital here. He is survived by five daughters.

