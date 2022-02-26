Left Menu

UP Cong leader Ajay Rai banned from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against PM, CM Yogi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:08 IST
The Election Commission on Friday barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours for making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister.

Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday.

Rai, who is contesting from the Pindara seat, had made the objectionable remarks in a live Facebook post in January, following which the EC had served him a notice. In his reply to the notice served on him on Wednesday, Rai said the remarks were made metaphorically to describe salt packets distributed by the Central and state governments.

The poll watchdog was not satisfied with his reply.

An FIR has already been lodged sgainst him in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

