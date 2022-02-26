Biden says he sought advice from Republicans and Democrats in selecting Jackson for Supreme Court
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Friday he sought advice from Democrats and Republicans in picking Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
"For too long our government, our courts, haven't looked like America," said Biden. "I believe its time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- America
- Supreme Court
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Democrats
- Republicans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden sees inflation easing this year, touts his drug price plan
Biden says he has done a 'deep dive' on about four potential Supreme Court picks
Biden sees mask requirements for children easing, but cautious on dropping all mandates
Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief