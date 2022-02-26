Left Menu

Biden says he sought advice from Republicans and Democrats in selecting Jackson for Supreme Court

Updated: 26-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:46 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday he sought advice from Democrats and Republicans in picking Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

"For too long our government, our courts, haven't looked like America," said Biden. "I believe its time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation."

