Russia-West relations at 'point of no return' -Russian foreign ministry
"The issue is that we have reached the line where the point of no return begins," Zakharova said. She was speaking before U.S. President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, but after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced similar punitive measures.
Relations between Russia and the West are approaching the point of no return, TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday.
The imposition of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, a second agency, RIA, quoted her as saying. "The issue is that we have reached the line where the point of no return begins," Zakharova said.
She was speaking before U.S. President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, but after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced similar punitive measures. Zakharova brushed off the British move, saying: "Neither Putin nor Lavrov have accounts in Britain or anywhere abroad."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seagram's Royal Stag Proudly Sponsors the West Indies Cricket Team for their Tour of India-2022
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Govt to raise minimum wage for lowest paid workers
AfDB approves a $750,000 grant to boost financial market in West African Monetary Union region
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Snowboarding-With tears and hugs, White bids farewell to competition at Beijing Games; Olympics-Curling-Perfect Sweden top men's standings, stone cold U.S. edge Britain and more