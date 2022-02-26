Left Menu

Despite Bolsonaro reluctance, Brazil votes against Russia on U.N. resolution

Brazil voted on Friday for a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite some reluctance by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to condemn Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 05:28 IST
The South American country was among the 11 council members that voted in favor of the resolution, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote on the U.S.-drafted text.

The draft was vetoed by Russia and is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Brazil would vote in favor of the resolution despite doubts of its far-right president.

Bolsonaro, who recently met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, on Thursday scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for condemning the Russian invasion, saying it was not Mourao's job to speak about the crisis in eastern Europe. Brazil's foreign ministry on Thursday expressed concern about Russia's military operations and urged a diplomatic solution, but stopped short of condemning the invasion.

Just days before the invasion, standing alongside Putin at the Kremlin, Bolsonaro said he was "in solidarity with Russia," without elaborating. He later told reporters Putin had peaceful intentions. The U.S. State Department deplored Bolsonaro's comments and said they undermined diplomatic efforts to avert a disaster as well as Brazil's own calls for a peaceful resolution.

Ukraine's diplomatic representative in Brasilia, Anatoliy Tkach, called again on Friday for a strong Brazilian condemnation of Russia's "aggression" against his country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

