2022 has come, farmers' income has not doubled as promised: Digvijaya Singh slams Centre

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP-led Central government on Saturday saying that the farmers' income has not doubled as promised by the government. Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Modi ji, the Year 2022 has come. The farmers' income has not doubled as promised by your government earlier. The prices of seeds, the cost of generating electricity for irrigation, and raw materials for constructing houses have substantially increased in the last few years. I just wanted to remind you."

The attack from the Congress leader came ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and the first phase of the Manipur Assembly election scheduled to be held tomorrow and the day after respectively. The result of the elections will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

