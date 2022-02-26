Left Menu

2022 has come, farmers' income has not doubled as promised: Digvijaya Singh slams Centre

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP-led Central government on Saturday saying that the farmers' income has not doubled as promised by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:51 IST
2022 has come, farmers' income has not doubled as promised: Digvijaya Singh slams Centre
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP-led Central government on Saturday saying that the farmers' income has not doubled as promised by the government. Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Modi ji, the Year 2022 has come. The farmers' income has not doubled as promised by your government earlier. The prices of seeds, the cost of generating electricity for irrigation, and raw materials for constructing houses have substantially increased in the last few years. I just wanted to remind you."

The attack from the Congress leader came ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and the first phase of the Manipur Assembly election scheduled to be held tomorrow and the day after respectively. The result of the elections will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

