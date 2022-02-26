Left Menu

1,200-2,000 people from Maharashtra stranded in Ukraine, govt closely working with Centre to bring them back: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that around 1,200 to 2,000 people from Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:22 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that around 1,200 to 2,000 people from Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, "There are around 1200-2000 people from Maharashtra stranded in Ukraine. We are working closely with the Centre to bring back everyone safely. Out of these stranded people from Maharashtra, we have been able to contact 366 persons only."

He also spoke on the closure of hospitals as Maharashtra sees a massive decline in COVID-19 cases. The Deputy CM said, "We have decided to shut down both the jumbo hospitals in Pune from February 28. During the third wave of COVID-19, we did not use these hospitals." (ANI)

