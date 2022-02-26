Left Menu

They have CBI, ED, police and goons, but what matters is truth: Rahul targets Centre

Targeting the BJP-led Union government over the use of central agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it has CBI, ED, police and goons, but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country.They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday.

PTI | Dwarka | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:58 IST
They have CBI, ED, police and goons, but what matters is truth: Rahul targets Centre
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Targeting the BJP-led Union government over the use of central agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it has CBI, ED, police and goons, but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country.

''They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple,'' Gandhi said while addressing the Congress workers here on the second day of the Chintan Shivir organised by the state unit of the party.

''Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat, more than it has harmed Congress,'' he said.

Gandhi is here to take part in the state Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session organised to chalk out a detailed strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.

Before coming to the venue, he visited the Dwarkadhish temple here, where he offered prayers to Lord Krisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022