Ukraine crisis: Congress MP writes to Jaishankar, alleges embassy authorities' lack coordination in Hungary, Romania

Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday wrote to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and urged him to ensure coordination of 'Indian embassy authorities at the border points of Hungary and Romania' for evacuation of Indian citizens from the Eastern European country. "There is an absolute lack of proper coordination on the part of embassy authorities even at the border points to systematize the evacuation plans. The students are complaining that they are unable to contact helpline numbers and control rooms. It is extremely worrying that the Government has not even sent a dedicated team to the border points to coordinate with the embassies at the respective neighbouring countries," Venugopal wrote in his letter.

"I would urge you to immediately ensure proper coordination at the earmarked border points for proper evacuation of our citizens including students with the greatest possible dispatch," the Congress MP added complaining that the government of India has issued an advisory not to move from where they are located despite students' "desperate" attempts to reach an immediate "getaway from the war zone". "As the situation worsens by the day, citizens including students are desperately trying to reach the border points hoping for an immediate getaway from the war zone. Even as this was happening, in a complete and baffling contradictory U- turn. the Govt of India has now issued an advisory asking Indian Nationals to not move," he said.

"Since banks and ATMs are closed those stranded at the border and at places near their workplaces and universities are out of money and food. Some are stuck 10-20 km away as a large number of people are fleeing crowding the approach routes to the border," Venugopal added. Alleging the lack of coordination on the part of embassy authorities at the border points, he complained that the government has not sent a "dedicated team to the border points to coordinate with the embassies at the respective neighbouring countries". (ANI)

