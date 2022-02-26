Make list of 'Kauravas' in Cong - those who sit in AC offices and disturb others: Rahul to party leaders in Guj

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked his party leaders in Gujarat to prepare a list of ''Kauravas'' in the party, who just ''sit in their AC offices, do nothing but talk and disturb others'', adding that such people eventually cross over to the BJP.

He also hit out at the Modi government over the use of central agencies, saying it has ''CBI, ED, media, police and goons'', and said ultimately it is the truth that matters. Alleging that Gujarat is suffering because of ''BJP's politics'', he said Congress has an opportunity to win the next Assembly polls in the state, but it fails to convey a clear vision to the people about what it intends to do after it comes to power. Gandhi, who was in Gujarat as part of his day-long visit, was addressing the party leaders and office-bearers on the second day of the three-day Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session, organised here by the state unit of the party to chalk out the strategy for the Assembly elections due in December this year. Before coming to the venue, he visited the Dwarkadhish temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, where he offered prayers. ''They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple,'' he said. ''Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat more than it has harmed the Congress here,'' he said.

Sharing a bold vision for the revival of Congress and to win the upcoming election here, Gandhi suggested getting rid of leaders who ''sit in air-conditioned rooms and disturb others''.

''So why is there confusion (on conveying the vision to the people)? Because we have two types of leaders. One who remains on the ground and gives a fight. Another lot sits in their AC offices and does nothing except talking and giving speeches. Prepare a list of such leaders who disturb others. They are Kauravas. BJP will take them in their fold,'' he said.

The Congress leader said he needs only five capable leaders from Gujarat ''to oust the BJP'' in the next election.

Recalling his visit to Gujarat ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, Gandhi said the local leadership was not very hopeful of winning the election in the beginning. He said a senior party leader from the state had told him that Congress will win only 40-45 seats out of 182.

''But in the end, we lost the polls by just seven seats. I am seeing the same situation this time. I am telling you that you have already won this election,'' the Congress leader said.

He said although the ruling BJP always boasts of the ''Gujarat Model'', nearly three lakh persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state and people suffered due to the lack of oxygen cylinders and ventilators in hospitals.

''Gujarat is suffering because of BJP's politics. Unemployment is a major issue here. Small businesses were once considered as the biggest strength as well as backbone of Gujarat. But PM Modi destroyed it by introducing GST, demonetisation and by his actions during the pandemic,'' Gandhi said in his address.

Although the Congress has the opportunity and people do look at the party as an alternative, the party fails to convey a clear vision to the people as to ''what the Congress will do if comes to power, how we will do it and which leaders will do it'', he said.

