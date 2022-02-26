Left Menu

Manipur polls: CM holds door-to-door campaign in Patsoi constituency

Ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a part in a door-to-door campaign at Patsoi constituency in Imphal on Saturday.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a part in a door-to-door campaign at Patsoi constituency in Imphal on Saturday. BJP candidate for Patsoi Constituency, Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh, accompanied the Chief Minister for the campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Took part in a Door to Door Campaign at Patsoi Constituency along with Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh, BJP Candidate for Patsoi Constituency today. People of Patsoi will come out in large number to elect Sapam Keba as their MLA this time." The north-eastern state of Manipur goes to the polls on February 28 and March 5.

Biren Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority. BJP has ditched all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone. (ANI)

