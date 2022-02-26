US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to nominate economist Shambaugh as U.S. Treasury's int'l chief; White House asks Congress for $6.4 billion for Ukraine crisis and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden to nominate economist Shambaugh as U.S. Treasury's int'l chief

U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Jay Shambaugh, a George Washington University professor and former Obama administration economic adviser, as the U.S. Treasury's next undersecretary for international affairs, the White House said on Friday. Biden also will nominate William Duncan as ambassador to El Salvador and Lesslie Viguerie as ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, the White House said. Both are career Foreign Service officers.

White House asks Congress for $6.4 billion for Ukraine crisis

The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the Ukraine crisis after an invasion by Russia, including $2.9 billion in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5 billion for the Department of Defense, Biden administration and congressional aides said. "In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional U.S. humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as "what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment."

Judge greenlights J&J strategy to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy court

Johnson & Johnson can use the bankruptcy system to resolve multibillion-dollar litigation claiming its talc products cause cancer, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, signing off on a legal maneuver that enables the company to avoid fighting more than 38,000 individual lawsuits. J&J used a strategy known as the "Texas two-step," which allows companies to split valuable assets from liabilities through a so-called divisive merger. In October, J&J, which maintains its talc products are safe, put the claims into a newly created entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy days later.

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

Texas police-shooting victim featured in Reuters qualified immunity series dies

David Collie, a Fort Worth, Texas, man whose bid to hold police liable for shooting him in the back and leaving him paralyzed was blocked by the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, has died at age 38. The cause of death has not been determined, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office, pending the outcome of an autopsy.

U.S. eases COVID indoor mask guidelines for most of country

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for masks, including in schools, a move that means 72% of the population reside in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The new masking guidelines shift from a focus on the rate of COVID-19 transmission to monitoring local hospitalizations, hospital capacity and infection rates.

Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic U.S. Supreme Court nominee

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was time for America's top judicial body to reflect "the full talents and greatness of our nation." Biden picked Jackson, 51, for a lifetime job on the high court to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, setting up a confirmation battle in the closely divided Senate. Jackson's nomination fulfills a campaign promise Biden made two years ago to the day to deliver the historic appointment.

Trump New York criminal probe has new prosecutor after lawyers quit

A new prosecutor has been chosen to lead a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Friday, after the departures of two top lawyers threw the investigation's future into question. Susan Hoffinger will now lead the probe into Trump and the practices of his family business, the Trump Organization, according to Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

Biden's Supreme Court pick enters intensifying U.S. fight on race

President Joe Biden's selection on Friday of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court nominee immediately thrusts the federal appeals court judge into the center of America's debate over race. Of the 115 people who have ever served on America's top judicial body, all but three have been white, only two have been Black and both of those were men. Biden and many leading fellow Democrats have sought to make the case that naming a Black woman is long overdue, but some leading Republicans have accused him of discrimination for refusing to consider any men or any non-Black women for the job.

