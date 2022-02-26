Ukraine president Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, seeks India's support at UNSC
Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought Indias political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russias military offensive against his country.Zelenskyy also informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression.Spoke with Indian Prime Minister narendramodi.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russia's military offensive against his country.
Zelenskyy also informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression.
''Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression,'' Zelenskuyy said in a tweet.
''More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!'' he said.
India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that ''deplores in the strongest terms'' Russia's ''aggression'' against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the ''only answer'' to settling disputes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine asks UN Security Council to discuss Russia's potential recognition of breakaway states
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting on Ukraine
Ukraine requests urgent meeting of UN Security Council