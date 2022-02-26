Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:59 IST
Ukraine president Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, seeks India's support at UNSC

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russia's military offensive against his country.

Zelenskyy also informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression.

''Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression,'' Zelenskuyy said in a tweet.

''More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!'' he said.

India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that ''deplores in the strongest terms'' Russia's ''aggression'' against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the ''only answer'' to settling disputes.

