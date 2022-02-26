Left Menu

Congress must counter RSS', BJP's 'propaganda': Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading false and factless propaganda saying there was a need to counter it.Truth has to be conveyed to the people about how the BJPs central government has betrayed the public.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:41 IST
Dotasra said that due to the wrong economic policies of the central government, inflation is uncontrollable in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovindDotasra)
  • Country:
  • India

''Truth has to be conveyed to the people about how the BJP's central government has betrayed the public. There is a need to counter the false and factless propaganda of RSS and BJP,'' he said addressing a training programme in Barmer.

Dotasra said that due to the wrong economic policies of the central government, inflation is uncontrollable in the country.

He said youths are fighting to get employment, and farmers had to sit on roads for 15 months for their rights. He listed Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Bima Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, and Free Medicines and Testing Scheme, as some of the Congress government's initiatives that public should know about. He urged Congress workers to make people aware about the welfare work by the state government, as well as the failures of the BJP's central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

