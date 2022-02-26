Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai says Congress derailed legislature session for politics, calls its padayatra 'political'

Terming Congress' Mekedatu padayatra "a mere political interest", Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the party had derailed the legislature session for politics too.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:28 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Terming Congress' Mekedatu padayatra "a mere political interest", Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the party had derailed the legislature session for politics too. "The world knows why Congress leaders are taking out the Padayatra. They are calling it Padayatra-1 and Padayatra-2. For them it is only politics that is important," Bommai said.

"They derailed the legislature session too for politics. They are continuing it outside too," he added. Replying to whether prohibitory orders would be imposed in Bengaluru on Padyatra day as part of Covid precaution, Bommai said, there are minimal Covid restrictions and everyone should follow them.

The second phase of the protest against Mekkedadu project "Namma neeru namma hakku" padayatra will restart at Ramanagara on February 27, but will be limited to five days instead of seven. State Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar will be participating he informed.

Last month, Karnataka Congress decided to postpone the Mekedatu Padayatra when the COVID-19 cases were surging across the country and the state. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

