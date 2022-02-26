Special Forces hold rehearsal for parade in Milan-2022

Special Forces of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force held a rehearsal on Saturday for the parade to be held during the multinational exercise Milan-2022 in Visakhapatnam. MILAN 2022 is being conducted over nine days in two phases with the harbour phase starting from February 25 to 28 and the sea phase from March 1 to 4. More than 40 countries are participating in the exercise. It is being held with the theme of 'Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration' aiming to hone operational skills and enable doctrinal learning in the maritime domain, through professional interaction between friendly navies.

Meanwhile, KRI Eddy Martadinata (331), a Martadinata class of guided-missile frigate of the Indonesian Navy arrived at Visakhapatnam to participate in the multilateral Naval Exercise. Since the inception of MILAN in 1995, the event has been held biennially except for 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2020. While the 2001 and 2016 editions were not held due to International Fleet Reviews, the 2005 editions were rescheduled to 2006 due to the 2004 Tsunami. 2020 edition of MILAN was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. (ANI)

