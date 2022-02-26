Left Menu

Fadnavis extends support to Sambhajiraje's fast for Maratha quota

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:11 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday supported the hunger strike launched by Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for Maratha reservation.

“We are extending support to the cause of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. It is the inefficiency of MVA government in Maharashtra that lost the case for Maratha reservation in Supreme Court,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should intervene and ensure that Sambhajiraje withdrew his fast, he added.

Sambhajiraje started his indefinite fast at Azad maiden here on Saturday morning to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

