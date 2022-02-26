Around 200 people stranded in Ukraine, Bengal govt sends list to Centre

The West Bengal government on Saturday sent a list of 199 people from the state who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Few students will be landing shortly in Mumbai and New Delhi and the state government is in touch with their families and arranging for their safe return to their home towns, Banerjee said. ''So far, request for 199 persons from West Bengal, stranded at Ukraine sent to Ministry of External Affairs, GOI requesting their early safe return. Resident Commissioner Office, West Bengal at New Delhi is coordinating,'' the CM posted on her official Twitter handle.

The state government will provide the travel expenses of the students who are returning from the strife-torn nation. ''Few students will be landing shortly in Mumbai and Delhi. My Govt is in touch with their families and also arranging their return to their home towns safely by providing them free air tickets and then from Airport to individual houses.

“Our government has set up a dedicated Control Room at Nabanna for helping the students & people from Bengal stranded at Ukraine,'' the CM tweeted. A special assistance team has been deployed at Dumdum airport for coordinating the entire process, Banerjee said. The West Bengal government said on Friday that a control room was being set up at the state secretariat from 9 am to 9 pm every day to help the students and others from the state currently stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine. Meanwhile, around thousand members and supporters of the women's wing of Trinamool Congress on Saturday walked on the streets of Kolkata demanding a quick and safe evacuation of Indians currently stranded in Ukraine. The processionists, led by Mahila Trinamool Congress leaders Mala Roy, MP, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister Shashi Panja, walked from Hazra More crossing to Mayo Road, covering a distance of about three km.

The participants of the silent rally marched past holding a placard in Bengali that read “Dear Modi! Please ensure the safe return of all our country's people stuck in battle-ravaged Ukraine”.

''We want the safe and quick return of every Indian currently stuck in Ukraine. We are worried about their safety,'' Women and Child Development minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the Narendra Modi government in Delhi has already started the evacuation process of the stranded Indians in Ukraine. ''We are, however, happy that the Trinamool Congress has woken up to their plight,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)