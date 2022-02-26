Left Menu

UP polls: People's vaccine will make Akhilesh Yadav forget politics, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Slamming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for questioning the credibility of indigenous COVID vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the people of the state will give such a dose to Yadav that he will forget to do politics.

ANI | Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for questioning the credibility of indigenous COVID vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the people of the state will give such a dose to Yadav that he will forget to do politics. Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav used to say that the COVID vaccine is of BJP and not of coronavirus. He had disrespected even the scientists. And now, the people of Uttar Pradesh will give such a vaccine to him that Akhilesh Yadav would forget to do politics."

"BJP got 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh during 2014 Lok Sabha polls when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister. And in the 2017 Assembly polls, we won 325 seats. We are winning more than 300 seats again. The double engine government will work for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas," added the minister. Maurya is contesting from Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district which is going to polls on Sunday.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will mainly cover the eastern region. The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

