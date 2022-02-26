Left Menu

Congratulatory messages pour in for J&K girl for winning gold in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

Congratulations are also due to kuldeephandoo, the National coach for Wushu, for his leadership training to get these sportspersons to this level, Abdullah tweeted.Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gul also sent felicitations to the gold medalist.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:53 IST
Congratulatory messages started pouring in on Saturday as Srinagar girl Sadia Tariq won a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship in the Russian capital.

''Congratulations to Sadia Tariq from Srinagar on winning Gold in Moscow Wushu Stars championship. She showed great discipline, dedication, talent & mental strength and has done India proud. She is an inspiration for budding sportspersons from UT. I wish Sadia more success in future,'' Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also congratulated Sadia and national chief coach Kuldeep Handoo for the win. ''Congratulations to Sadia for the gold medal. Congratulations are also due to @kuldeep_handoo, the National coach for Wushu, for his leadership & training to get these sportspersons to this level,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gul also sent felicitations to the gold medalist. ''Congratulations my girl Sadia Golden girl in wushu defeated Russia in the Finals and got Gold medal for the country and the UT J&K in the Moscow Wushu Stars championship 2022,'' Gul tweeted. PTI MIJ TIR TIR

