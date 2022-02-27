Left Menu

U.N. chief speaks with Ukraine president, says U.N. to boost aid

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:03 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, telling him the world body plans to "enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine", a U.N. spokesperson said. "He informed the President that the United Nations would launch on Tuesday an appeal to fund our humanitarian operations in Ukraine," the U.N. spokesperson said in a statement.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that more than $1 billion will be needed for aid operations in Ukraine over the next three months as hundreds of thousands of people are on the move after Russia invaded its neighbor.

