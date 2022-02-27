Pope called Ukraine president; expressed "profound pain"

Pope Francis called Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday and expressed his "most profound pain" for the country's suffering, the Ukrainian Embassy to the Vatican said.

The embassy announced the conversation in a tweet and an embassy official told Reuters the conversation took place at about 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) but could disclose no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)