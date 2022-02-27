Left Menu

UP Polls Phase 5: We'll cross 300-mark and form govt again, says State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency Sidharth Nath Singh who cast his vote on Sunday at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College for the fifth phase of state Assembly elections, said that the BJP will cross the 300-mark in the state and retain power.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:44 IST
UP Polls Phase 5: We'll cross 300-mark and form govt again, says State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh
UP Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to reporters after casting his vote on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency Sidharth Nath Singh who cast his vote on Sunday at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College for the fifth phase of state Assembly elections, said that the BJP will cross the 300-mark in the state and retain power. Singh after casting his vote while speaking to reporters here today said, "We'll cross 300-mark and form govt again. People have to make a decision and they'll vote for development works."

Earlier in the day, Singh and his family offered prayers at Baba Mandir in Prayagraj as voting in the fifth phase of the state Assembly election began. Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are going to polls on Sunday. Voters will decide the fate of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and others today.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

In 2017, BJP had won 38 seats out of 55 seats in this region while the SP had retained 15 and the Congress had won two seats. Polling for four phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022