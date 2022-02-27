Left Menu

BJP will sweep Prayagraj, win more than 300 seats in UP, says Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Prayagaraj Lok Sabha constituency Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Sunday cast her vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that her party would win more than 300 seats in the 403-seat Assembly in the state.

ANI | Prayagaraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:39 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Prayagaraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Prayagaraj Lok Sabha constituency Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Sunday cast her vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that her party would win more than 300 seats in the 403-seat Assembly in the state. Speaking to ANI after casting her vote, Joshi said, "The ground feedback is clear that the people are leaning towards the BJP. We are expecting 70 per cent voters' turnout (in this phase) in Prayagraj and we will win all the seats from here. We are hoping to win more than 300 seats."

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli. As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

