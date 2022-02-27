Left Menu

UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 8.02 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

As polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, State Election Commission on Sunday informed that the voter turnout touched 8.02 per cent in the state till 9 am.

Updated: 27-02-2022 10:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, State Election Commission on Sunday informed that the voter turnout touched 8.02 per cent in the state till 9 am. Kaushambi recorded the highest polling percentage, that is 11.40 per cent till 9 am followed by Shrawasti with 9.67 per cent and Ayodhya with 9.44 per cent.

Also, Amethi reported an 8.67 polling percentage, Baharaich with 7.45 percentage, Barabanki with 6.21 percentage, Chitrakoot with 8.80 percentage, Gonda with 8.31 percentage, Pratapgarh with 7.77 percentage, Prayagraj with 6.95 percentage, RaeBareli with 7.48 percentage, and Sultanpur with 8.60 percentage till 9 am. Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

