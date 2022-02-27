Left Menu

Baghel, Gehlot meet Rahul, Priyanka in Delhi; discuss party's performance in UP polls so far

The meeting of the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is underway in New Delhi.

27-02-2022
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting of the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is underway in New Delhi. According to the party sources, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel discussed the party's performance in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections in the meeting along with the state PCC elections and the consideration of names on vacant seats in Rajya Sabha.

The sources further said that the date of the conduct of elections in state Congress has been fixed which will start from April 1 this year. "The election of block committees will be held in May. At the same time, by September 20, the Congress will also choose its new state president," said the sources present in the meeting.

Besides the election agenda, discussions on the implementation of Chhattisgarh's flagship scheme Godhan Yojana in Rajasthan were also held. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

