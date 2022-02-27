Left Menu

UP Assembly polls phase 5: Cong's PL Punia casts his vote in Barabanki, says 'people have decided to oust BJP'

Congress leader PL Punia on Sunday who cast his vote at a polling booth in Barabanki in the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, attacked the BJP saying state people have decided to oust the party from the state.

ANI | Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:43 IST
UP Assembly polls phase 5: Cong's PL Punia casts his vote in Barabanki, says 'people have decided to oust BJP'
Congress leader PL Punia in Barabanki (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to Media, Punia said the BJP is losing that's why all leaders from Prime minister Narendra Modi to party national president JP Nadda campaigned here.

"BJP thinks that it is weak and is losing. So they (BJP) brought everyone to campaign-from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and their national president JP Nadda. They (BJP) are trying but people won't get lured. They (people) have decided to make BJP lose," Punia said. Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today. Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

