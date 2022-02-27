Jitendra Choudhury elected CPI(M)'s Tripura state secretary

Veteran tribal leader Jitendra Choudhury was unanimously elected as the CPI(M)'s Tripura unit state secretary.

Choudhury was given the charge after the death of Gautam Das in September last year. During the two-day state conference of the party, 323 delegates unanimously elected him to the post for a period of three years.

Choudhury is a former minister of the state government and an ex-MP.

After two days of brainstorming in the presence of general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo member Prakash Karat and opposition leader Manik Sarkar, a 70-member state committee of the party was constituted.

In the state committee, nine new faces have been included, while only four woman leaders found a place.

A 16-member state secretariat, the CPI(M)'s highest policy-making body in a state, was formed.

Restoration of democratic values will be the top priority for the party as total lawlessness is prevailing across the state, Choudhury said on Sunday.

He also expressed concern over the violence that erupted in Agartala on Saturday, leaving several persons injured.

''The state is witnessing a fascist rule under the BJP government. The police are acting at the behest of a particular party. We are confident of restoring democracy in the state with the help of peace-loving people,'' he said.

