Tamil Nadu CM condoles trainee pilot's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of a woman trainee pilot who hailed from the city and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mahima (28), who hailed from Chennai, was killed on Saturday morning when the Cessna 152 aircraft she flew crashed in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

Stalin, in his Twitter handle said he was grieved to learn of her death. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and relatives.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident.

