Azamgarh residents resent 'terror tag', say stigma hampering growth prospects

Once known as the birthplace of literary giants such as Shibli Nomani, Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay 'Hariaudh' and Kaifi Azmi, Azamgarh is now grappling with the ''terror hub'' tag following the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case verdict with its residents lamenting that the stigma has stunted growth prospects of the youth.

Residents of Sanjarpur and Sarai Meer villages of Azamgarh slam labelling of the district by some quarters as being a breeding ground of terrorists and say that politicians ''coined terms like terror factory'' for political gain.

People of the two Muslim-dominated villages asserted that people of all religions here believe that labelling of the entire district was not justified and hampers the growth prospects of the youth from this area.

Azamgarh's 'terror tag' is back in focus after five residents of the district were sentenced to death while one has been given life imprisonment earlier this month in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.

Of them, two hail from Sanjarpur and one from Sarai Meer's Beenapara area while three are from other places.

The 'terror link' of Azamgarh has also made it to the Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign discourse with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing the Samajwadi party government of ''protecting terrorists'' during its tenure. He has alleged that the father of one of those convicts having a connection with Azamgarh is an active Samajwadi Party worker.

A special court earlier this month handed down the death penalty to 38 people and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for the 21 blasts that took place in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 and injuring over 200.

Abdul Baqi, an agriculturist from Sanjarpur village, said associating of Azamgarh with terrorism loosely over the years had defamed it and made it difficult for youngsters to get a job elsewhere.

''There are already so many biases and now with all this terror talk after the blasts case verdict, it is going to get almost impossible for children from our village to get a job in places like Delhi. Politicians use such labels of terrorism to score political points, but in the end it just defames and harms prospects of scores of innocents,'' Baqi told PTI.

He said earlier Azamgarh reminded people of the likes of Kaifi Azmi and Shabana Azmi, but due to the vitiated discourse, the terror stigma has stuck to the district and its people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shah Alam, who has a shop of biscuits and baked items, also lamented that the terror tag had damaged the reputation of many from the district and hampered job prospects.

''We want that this terror tag on our village should be completely removed. But what we think is not important, the political masters do not think so as it serves their purpose,'' he said.

Faizur Rehman, another shopkeeper in Sanjarpur who deals in almirahs and trunks, said the terror tag is back with the blasts case verdict as politicians are raising it but it has no resonance on the ground as people are fed up with this kind of politics.

''Apart from a handful of people, both Hindus and Muslims know that this talk of terrorism is only a ploy to divert attention from real issues and will not work,'' he told PTI.

Sanjarpur had shot into limelight as a ''terror hub'' after the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi in which one Delhi Police officer lost his life, two of his colleagues injured and two terrorists, who hailed from Sanjarpur, were killed.

In nearby Sarai Meer, Mohammad Liyaqat, the owner of a shop selling dry fruits and dates, says the terror tag stuck as those in power have a policy of divide and rule.

''Muslims are being discriminated against and all the talk of terrorism in connection with Azamgarh will now make it even more difficult for our boys to get good jobs,'' he said.

Elections should be about the loss on business post-demonetization and during the Covid pandemic, but politicians are discussing terrorism, he rued.

However, Liyaqat said instead of blaming others, Muslims also need to introspect and stop their children from acquiring wrong habits.

Mohammad Anees, owner of a cooking gas items shop in the Sarai Meer market, said there was a time when Azamgarh was recognized by the likes of literary and cultural figures like Maulana Shibli Nomani, Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay 'Hariaudh', Kaifi Azmi and Shabana Azmi, but it was a pity that now it was associated with terrorism.

''It is all a political game, real issues are being ignored as business has slumped due to the purchasing power of people going down. These are diversionary tactics,'' he told PTI.

Many people, on condition of anonymity, spoke about the terror cases involving natives and claimed they had been ''implicated falsely'' for political reasons.

However, not all are on the same page, Vidya Sagar, a dentist, said Chief Minister Adityanath had rightly pointed out that SP supported terrorists and under the Akhilesh Yadav government, Azamgarh had become a ''terror factory'' as many youth had gone astray.

''But all that is a thing of the past and the BJP government led by Adityanath has set things straight. Everything is peaceful under the Yogi government and people can go about their jobs without any fear,'' Sagar said.

Both Sarai Meer and Sanjarpur fall in the Nizamabad Assembly constituency where the SP's sitting MLA Alambadi Azmi is taking on the BJP's Manoj Yadav.

Nizamabad assembly seat has over 60,000 Muslim voters, 75,000 Yadav, and 68,000 Dalit voters, besides around 35,000 upper castes (Brahmins and Thakurs).

The incumbent MLA appears to be the favourite here, however, concerns over Muslim vote division with the BSP's Kailash Yadav in the fray, are making the SP camp nervous.

The region will see voting in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

