PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah

With the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got the people of Uttar Pradesh rid of mosquitoes and mafias, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

ANI | Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got the people of Uttar Pradesh rid of mosquitoes and mafias, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Addressing an election rally in Ballia, Shah said, "Entire Purvanchal was in trouble from 'Machar' (mosquitoes) and 'Mafia' (goons) but PM Modi got people rid of mosquitoes under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Yogiji got them rid of Mafia."

He further said, "They (opposition) gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started eliminating the poor." The Union Home Minister added, "Those (opposition) who have taken back the cases of criminals attacking 'Sankatmochan' temple will do the same to mafias (goons) if they came to power. Only under the BJP mafias will be kept in jails."

Shah is campaigning for the remaining two phases of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The state is undergoing voting for the fifth phase today. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

