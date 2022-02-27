Left Menu

UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 34.83 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

With voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections underway, State Election Commission on Sunday informed that 34.83 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:42 IST
UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 34.83 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections underway, State Election Commission on Sunday informed that 34.83 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm on Sunday. Of the 12 districts where polling is being held, Chitrakoot recorded the highest voting percentage of 39.08 per cent followed by Ayodhya with 38.74 per cent.

Other districts like Amethi recorded a voting percentage of 35.93, Baharaich with 37.25, Barabanki with 36.23, Gonda with 34.36, Kaushambi with 37.23, Pratapgarh with 33.59, Prayagraj with 30.30, RaeBareli with 33.64, Shrawasti with 36.50 and Sultanpur with 34.85. Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022