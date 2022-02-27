Left Menu

UP Polls: Development of state was never Akhilesh Yadav's priority, says Yogi Adityanath

Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the development of the state was never the priority of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the development of the state was never the priority of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a public rally at Caimpiyarganj Assembly constituency in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said, "When I asked an SP leader to list development works done under his party, he replied that infrastructure, medical facilities, roads were not their priority..."

He said the Akhilesh Yadav party's agenda was to get the 'Kabristan (Cemetry) boundary' made. In a veiled attack on SP leader, Adityanath said, "Itar Wale Mitra' accumulated the money in their lockers, focused on 'Sabka Saath Par Sirf Saifai Ka Vikas'..."

He said "if the SP government was in power then COVID-19 vaccines would have been sold in markets and no poor would have got it. But the BJP ensured that no one was deprived of it." Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today. Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

